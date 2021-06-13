If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
If you have read any of my columns over the past three years, you probably know by now that I am a very nostalgic person. I have been told my entire life that I am an “old soul.” I just love history, photos, memories, stories that are told over and over. This day and age, it is much easier to access those things but that didn’t always used to be the case.
As I approach my 36th birthday next month, I have really done some reflecting. This year more than any will stand out after everything we have been through in the world. But growing up, one of the years that has always stood out to me the most is 1999. Oddly enough, after doing some math, it turns out that my parents both happened to be 36 years old in the year 1999 — see, nostalgia!
