The sense of community that our community is known for shined again with the recent resolutions of concern for the protection of the lakes that are part of the identity of our community, and for the protection of the wellbeing of those who would be impacted and harmed.
Much as the body of Christ, where each one counts, our community is the same. The welfare of everyone is important. The suffering of the residents who own property on the lakes is a concern for the entire community.
If the reservoirs had been constructed in a remote unpopulated area, the consideration of harm to the community would not be a factor. But it really is. Decisions by GBRA cannot be taken without regard to the harm to the community. I knew of the goodness of Mr. Bill West, former GBRA manager. I am confident that he would have taken into consideration the welfare of people.
Especially at this time, when there is not yet in place a commitment nor a feasible plan for a solution that takes into consideration avoiding harm to people, our community is united in concern.
I am grateful to those who are working hard to protect people from harm. May their efforts be blessed. The protection from harm to people would also result in the protection of the economy of our community.
It is obviously important to protect from harm the economy of our area, which is presently stable based on the strength of the existing economic balance and inter-dependences. Every part of the economy of our area is important. It is part of the whole, it matters to all.
The last thing we need is an economic man-made disaster.
Gloria Rivera, Seguin
