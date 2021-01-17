If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Terry Harper is sounding more and more like the current president. Recently, the greatest challenge politically has been to find a way to address the insurrection in our nation’s capitol, but what does Mr. Harper want to talk about — “his” being called out on some reckless comments. This is similar in the way the president has shown that his self interest takes precedence over the welfare of our citizens.
Mr. Harper called on Senator Romney to be executed (literally that “he should meet Mr. Guillotine,” a means of execution during the French revolution) then calling people that took offense as having “simple minds.” This insult smacks of the president calling some people that disagree with him as “low IQ.”
