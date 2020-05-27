My recent letter about freedoms needing enhancing restrictions seems not to have reached every one. The government (the people) is only trying to restrict the freedom to catch and spread a dangerous disease. If you think the “government” can’t or shouldn’t make you wear a face mask in order to protect the health of the general public you may be thinking the same way the late Melvin Edison Hale thought 20 years ago.
I was reflecting about dead heroes this Memorial Day and the freedoms they gave up to protect us. Trooper Randall Vetter came to mind. He stopped a 72-year-old driver for not wearing a seat belt. While he was sitting in his patrol car writing the ticket, the suspect exited his vehicle and opened fire with a rifle. Randy Vetter died four days later.
Mr. Hale thought that we don’t need the “rule of law” nor Christian principals to guide us. He died in prison having kept his promise to kill any cop who tried to make him wear a seat belt. Too many of our leaders won’t wear face masks nor require us to. How pitiful.
Jim Leissner, Seguin
