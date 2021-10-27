If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I write to express my 100% total disagreement with the letter by Steve B. regarding the fin column by Anthony Cristo, “The COVID numbers don’t lie…”
Steve misses the point. As in Anthony’s prior article, “Building a more Orwellian America through banks,” he continues to warn us all about the dangers of Big Brother’s constant attacks on our freedom, the Bill of Rights and our right to privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.