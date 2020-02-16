In nine months, citizens of the U. S. will face a daunting task: the election of a president. Regardless of your political party affiliation, it is critical that you do your duty. Register to vote, vote early, or vote on election day. I strongly urge you to do your research about the candidates and act accordingly.
I am very concerned about those of us who pull a straight party ticket, or those who don’t think about this important decision, or refuse to vote, or listen to celebrities, actors, or the media to make the final choice of candidates. While it is sad that we seem to often “choose the lesser of two evils”, we must do this to be a part of a democracy.
While I am a registered voter, I seldom, if ever, pull a straight party ticket. I examine the candidates, and vote for the person I feel will best serve our nation.
It is also critical that we as a nation try to move away from listening to the media. It seems that too many elected officials have forgotten that they are in office to serve the people who elected them.
It is past time for all elected officials to forget their party allegiance, and work together to resolve the many problems facing the nation — health care, jobs, education, aging infrastructure, immigration reform and many others.
I strongly encourage you to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Regardless of the outcome, you will have participated in arguably the most important process that you as an individual can do in a democracy.
David Qualls, Seguin
