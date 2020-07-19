If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
With recent updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and unknown forecasted resolve, the Comal County Fair executive board along with respective directors have concurred that in the best interest of our volunteers, vendors and patron’s safety, health and welfare, it is necessary to cancel the 2020 Comal County Fair and Rodeo.
Much thought and discussion has occurred these past several months as we optimistically planned to host a secure event, while maintaining the integrity of both the fair and rodeo we love.
