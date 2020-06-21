I appreciate the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees supporting the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which would allow free meals for all students in the program.
I first brought CEP to the attention of the board and administration during public comments in July 2016. We had a different leadership then and not much attention was given to the issue.
After the election of new board members, the appointment of Cinde Thomas-Jimenez as board president, and the passage of legislation allowing school boards to address issues with school lunches, I brought CEP to the attention of the board president.
I met with Mrs. Thomas-Jimenez in September of 2017 to discuss ending lunch shaming by having the board adopt a new policy that would extend the grace period or payment amount to allow students to continue eating a “hot lunch” and not have it tossed and replaced with a sack lunch. I also discussed the option of avoiding this altogether by adopting CEP.
Two months later, the board adopted a new policy that would end lunch shaming in our schools. What’s more, in January 2018, the board had a workshop to discuss CEP with administration. While no action was taken at the time, the issue still remained a priority for future review.
Moving forward with CEP would not have been possible without the leadership and commitment of Cinde Thomas-Jimenez to do what is in the best interest of our students and our community. Making this decision will ensure that students don’t have to worry about having money in their account and it saves parents with one child at an elementary campus $478 per year.
As many continue to recover from the economic impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic, this decision provides much relief to many in our community. Thank you Seguin ISD Board of Trustees and Dr. Matthew Gutierrez for doing what’s right for our community.
Luis J. Moreno, parent of Seguin ISD student
