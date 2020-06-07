Churches should be different. “Light of the world.” “City on a hill.” They should remind me “the light shines in the darkness and the darkness shall not overcome it.” It’s where I heard I’m “IN the world, not OF it.”
So when churches opened with a “Virus Venue” (distancing, communion in pews, and worse), I deep-sixed that! I fell lower than “the valley of the shadow of death.” How is that different from the world — even “T.V. church?” (Caution? I only get 250 words.) All I see is reinforcing fear. “God did not give us a spirit of timidity.” It’s at restaurants, stores, and work I now encounter “the communion of saints.”
Charlie gave me a giant bear hug. He wasn’t afraid I’d shun him. Getting sick didn’t occur to him. He didn’t worry if he’d reap condemnation for doing that. His only concern was loving me. He was a “little Jesus.” Since Jesus handled leprosy, I knew He was hugging me then. “Sin boldly” is a snap for me, but can I love boldly?
I’m grateful getting touches. Yesteryear, I couldn’t let a wig touch my bald head. Now, I won’t let a cloth snippet touch my face. I hope I’m getting forgiveness, too (even as small as not always recognizing the masked faces and definitely not ever hearing them)!
If churches should be different, so should I. Indeed, on my fridge hangs a snowflake reminding me I’m not a flake, but unique. Unfortunately, my differences don’t make me anything like God. How can I even be like Charlie?!? “You lose what you don’t use.” So, I hope with all the constraint, I’ll use love and courage like Charlie, lest I lose it!
Valerie Doerfler, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.