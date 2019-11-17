I’m writing to address the letter that was in the Gazette a little over a week ago. In the letter, it was asked why Seguin does not have a bookstore.
I wanted to let this person and all of Seguin know that there is a plan in place to indeed open a bookstore in Seguin. I’m a local author and a member of Authors Marketing Guild.
I have teamed up with this organization to open a unique, brick-and-mortar bookstore for Texas Authors.
While the bookstore will not be opened for a couple of years, I have been hosting Texas Authors every third Thursday at the Court Street Coffee Shop downtown from 6 to 8 p.m.
On May 30, 2020, DEAR Texas (Drop Everything And Read) and I will be hosting the Lone Star Book Fest at the Civic Center.
I invite the community of Seguin to come out to both of these events and get to know some very talented people!
K Wendt, Guadalupe County
