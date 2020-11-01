If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My daughters and grandchildren know about Mr. Richard Garza because I told them the story. The story about a man who came into our city when so many young Chicanos/Hispanic men, including myself, were lost, running the streets and being pushed into manual labor trades in school.
He provided us the example of an educated, well polished, Spanish-speaking gentleman who then gave us the ganas to do something for ourselves, for our families, for our city.
