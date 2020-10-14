Kudos to the body of work thus put forth by one Katy O’Bryan covering local sports.
O’Bryan displays an excellent reporting and writing style that keeps the reader involved and feeling as if they were actually at the game. She proves she understands the sport, the athletes and the coaches as well as how to feed we readers who are not always easy to please. And, I say that as a former sports reporter/editor (as well as covering all the less enjoyable events such as city hall, school board, etc. over my career), and as a retired journalism teacher who rarely found a student who understood how to write sports. I always look forward to her stories.
