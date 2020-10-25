Very interesting and informative article by Scot Kibbe concerning the snafu created by the UIL realignment “dunderheads.” This seems to happen somewhere in the state after every realigning period every two years.
The sad thing is that it affects so many kids on both sides of the ball. If my son was playing on the undermanned and outmatched teams I’d be throwing a fit just as I would if my son was taking a chance on injury in a game where his team was 50-90 points ahead. Playing sports (not just football) is supposed to be fun for all participants. Even the fans, especially the parents, are usually miserable about such ridiculous scores. And, the coaches and players can’t be blamed or accused of running up the score, some things can’t be helped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.