Regarding SG Voice dated Jan. 20, 2021, titled “Healing can begin as country moves on,” well said. I agree with all of the content including all being held accountable for their illegal actions.
I just want to point out an oversight whether unintentional or deliberate; healing will not begin until those responsible for ALL illegal actions are brought to justice, including those who looted businesses, burned police vehicles and businesses, and took over a police station.
