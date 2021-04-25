I want to thank Mr. Floyd McKee for his weekly articles as well as his book, “Snapshots of Seguin and Guadalupe County History.” Knowing I enjoy his column, my wife purchased Mr. McKee’s book as a gift to me. I immediately read the book cover to cover learning the rich history of Seguin and Guadalupe County. Further, according to the acknowledgements on page 9 within, Mr. McKee states, “the total proceeds will go to the Historical Society.” Again, thank you Mr. McKee.
Lee Ohl, Seguin
