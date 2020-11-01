If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I was speaking with a close friend recently and they recounted an event that deeply disturbed them; the observation of a wildly irrational emotional response to the impending election. An individual, while speaking about the closeness of the presidential election between President Trump and Mr. Biden, became teary and visibly upset, abruptly walking away from a political conversation. They were “afraid that the President would be reelected.”
After looking at the internet, I was shocked to see this is not an uncommon occurrence. What was even more disturbing is remembering this ‘fear’ was visible during the 2016 election; sobbing and tearful people seen on national television at the announcement that Donald Trump had won the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.