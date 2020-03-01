Like many others from leaders on down, I love the folk of this town — Trumpsters and all —and this wonderful part of the world.
On the other hand ... sometimes when I see all the plastic trash and pollution in our city & environs ... “Gosh, I hate this town.”
Yesterday at our weekly gathering of Creekside Poets at the Seguin Library after a Lenten prompt of “Give It Up,” I began my poem.
“’Tuesday, I saw grocery cart after grocery cart after grocery cart after grocery cart …
of white plastic bags
roll out of HEB, Seguin, Texas.
(It was on a Tuesday,
but it could have been any day.)”
GIVE IT UP!
Time is way past due for Seguin area politicians and political entities and bureaucrats, service clubs and other clubs and organizations, businesses — including and especially H-E-B! — teachers and preachers, students and the public as a whole to step up to the plate and help to realize the banning of most plastics, especially so-called disposable plastics.
Paul B. Martin, Seguin
