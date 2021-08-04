Sunday’s Seguin Gazette included an article about needed maintenance and improvements to the softball and baseball facilities at Seguin High School.

I am 100% supportive of making sure the SISD’s softball facilities and baseball practice field are safe, functional, and up to date. However, I would hate to see future SHS baseball teams miss the opportunity to play their home games at historic Smokey Joe Williams Field, where many Seguin players began college and professional careers.

