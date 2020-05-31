In reference to Jim Ward’s letter in the Wednesday May 27th edition of the Seguin Gazette, Mr. Ward, you are spot on with your letter while pointing out Guadalupe County has zero deaths.
A couple weeks ago, for every death reported due to COVID-19, 434 Americans lost their job.
I also find it very sad the Little League decided to cancel the season. In the state of Texas as of May 27th, there were 440 cases reported and two fatalities in the 10-19 age group which is the age range of the Little League. I get there are spectators in other age groups; however, that can be managed or people of higher risk can elect to not show up. It is sad that a year of developing athleticism, discipline, and simply giving the youth something to do will be a wasted opportunity.
I can only imagine the unintended consequences of our youth having so much idle time this summer. It is time to act rationally while remaining safe from all risks, not just COVID-19.
Lee Ohl, Seguin
