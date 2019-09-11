I just read the story about how Mr. Kiel presented the Heritage Museum with a Juan Seguin flag. When did he use that flag and why? It is a Mexican flag and is not one of the 10 flags that flew over the Republic like Mr. Gesick said.
My family, the de Zavala family, were heroes of the Texas fight for independence. Juan Seguin was only at San Jacinto with a 19-man company in a battle that lasted only 18 minutes.
Why is there such a drive to make Juan into a hero when he was a traitor to Texas and all Hispanics who fought for Texas Independence?
Juan was okay when the town was named Seguin, but he turned traitor soon after that. Don’t make him a hero when he is not!!
Robert de Zavala, Schertz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.