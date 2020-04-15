“Gutierrez to Stay in Seguin.” He likes us, he really likes us.
The Seguin Daily News story says the school board president was the first one to reach out to Dr. Gutierrez to see if he had a change of heart. I hope the rest of the school board members were in agreement. And if they were all in consensus, I wonder when they reached that decision. Please don’t tell me they offered him more money. I wonder if he is going to reimburse the district for the money they have already paid the search firm.
Having said all that, the children of the district need consistency, especially during this difficult time of COVID-19. So, I am glad he is staying. I hope and pray he re-dedicates himself to the students of SISD and the difficult yet rewarding task of educating ALL our children.
On the alleged personal threats and negativity. Come on Seguin, we’re better than that. Criticize his philosophy, challenge his approach toward educating your children but don’t make it personal. And by all means respect the sanctity of his home. Remember, the measure you use to judge a person will be the same measure that will be used to judge you. Want better education in Seguin? Get involved.
Dr. Gutierrez, as for the negativity, I’m sorry but it comes with the territory. Not everything you say or do is great or readily accepted. There’s always going to be some challenges to your decisions. Why? Because it’s OUR children.
The personal threats I absolutely do not condone. But criticism on your job performance is, as I said, part of the job. That’s why every decision is important, every action critical. Give then all great thought before moving forward. Keep ALL children, ALL families in mind when you lead SISD and remember, actions speak louder than words. How else do people put that, oh yeah, walk the talk! Good luck.
Seguin parents, help your children. Make sure they are getting their education while home during this scary pandemic.
God Bless.
Rene Ramos, Schertz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.