Representative Kyle Biedermann has filed bill HB1359, referred to as the Texas Independence Referendum Act (TIRA).
This vote is not “un-American,” we love America. It is the unconstitutional behavior of the federal government overstepping its authority that is “un-American.” This vote affirms that Texans wish to preserve and strengthen American values and be prepared in the case where the federal government further erodes our cherished freedoms.
