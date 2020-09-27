If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Soon, our media outlets will be full of controversies over COVID-19 vaccinations. Remember the Kentucky couple who had to wear ankle monitors for refusing to quarantine after a positive test result?
As a former Statutory Probate Judge, the Court handled thousands of applications for involuntary detention and forced medications for mental illness. Texas mental health law mirrors, in many ways, the law governing involuntary vaccinations. Texas Health and Safety Code chapter 81 gives power to the government to do just that. It states that, if a public disaster exists, and an individual won’t comply with requested “control measures,” such as, immunization, detention, restriction, disinfection, decontamination, isolation, or quarantine, then, “control measures” may be imposed on an individual.
