If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
J. C. Dufresne describes himself as a “liberal activist” and a “member of the State Democratic Executive Committee.” In his February 24 column, he affirms these affiliations with typically false statements about “green energy” when he wrote that Gov. Abbott “lied to the public” when he blamed “green energy” on the recent power failures. He then wrote: “In fact, your neighbors who had power when you didn’t probably had [sic] solar panels on their roofs, that’s green energy.” He then wrote that if the Green New Deal was in effect, “…more of us would have rooftop solar panels to provide at least some power for heating.”
Apparently, Dufresne doesn’t know that most people with rooftop solar panels lack storage batteries. And those with storage batteries would have quickly run out of power had they used them to produce heat. Had he looked outside during the recent weather crisis, he would have noticed that the sky was overcast from February 8 to 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.