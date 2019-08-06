In his response letter to J.C. Dufresne (July 21), Forrest Mims mentioned, “the Democratic Party’s lengthy advocacy of slavery, its role in the Civil War, its establishment of the Jim Crow policies that persecuted former slaves and their descendants for a century after the war, and its active participation in the Ku Klux Klan.” Mims was correct up to a point. Those were done by CONSERVATIVE Democrats which do not run our party anymore. Most of them became Republicans.
In fact, conservatives have always been on the wrong side of American History, no matter which party they were in. During the American Revolution, the conservatives were Tories loyal to King George. It was liberals who were the Founding Fathers, fought the American Revolution, wrote the Declaration of Independence, and wrote the U.S. Constitution. Liberals ended the Civil War, Prohibition, the Depression, gave us Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, 40-hour work week/eight-hour work day, sick pay, work safety, and clean air and clean water. Conservatives gave us slavery, the Civil War, the Jim Crow Laws, the Ku Klux Klan, Prohibition, the Depression, and segregation.
Today, Mims and his fellow conservative Republicans want to take away health care, birth control, air and water regulations, labor unions, equal rights, and women’s rights. They oppose the separation of church and state. They support more tax cuts for the wealthy. They believe Trump is a Christian and that Obama is a Muslim. They believe Trump is above the law. They do not know the meaning of treason and high crimes and misdemeanors. They lack empathy and live on fear and hate. Many of them have become racist.
The Republican Party today is no longer the “Party of Lincoln.” It is now the “Party of Trump.” Just ask any Trump supporter how they differ from Trump and they cannot/will not tell you.
Robert Bohmfalk, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.