The Seguin Library is a mind opener, and an architecturally beautiful one at that. While San Antonio’s libraries closed for browsing, reading, etc., during the past year, Seguin maintains a welcoming, clean and safe facility, with a friendly and responsive staff.
Of the many libraries I have visited in Texas over the years, your library stands out now more than ever. It’s a tribute to the city.
