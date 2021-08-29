With all the controversy over mask mandates in school, what I keep thinking about is whether anyone has really thought of the children. We know that hospitals are filled with children under the age of 12. The governor has fought mask mandates because he feels parents should be able to make the decision themselves. And there are too many parents feeling as though their liberties are being stepped on. It is not about them.
The thing is, I remember being in elementary school and how I was influenced by others around me. If I had been one of the only students wearing a mask, and none of my friends wore a mask, I can assure you that my mask would have come off as soon as my mother was not looking. And as a parent, I know that notion has not changed. If everyone is wearing a mask, and each child knows that they are wearing a mask to keep them safe, there should be no problem.
