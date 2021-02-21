Shame on Governor Abbott for going on Fox News and blaming the winter storm power outages on frozen wind turbines. He surely knows that renewable energy sources constitute no more than 20% of the electricity generated in Texas, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office and other knowledgeable sources. The primary causes of the outages were frozen equipment at natural gas-fueled power plants (the source of almost 50% of our state’s electricity), frozen natural gas pipelines, Texas’ “go it alone” power grid that prevents us from obtaining electricity from other regions of the country in emergencies like this, and the failure of state officials to better prepare for such a situation.
Instead of trying to politicize this crisis, Abbott should focus solely on protecting the immediate health and safety of all Texans, then set about the task of making sure this doesn’t happen again.
