If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Honorable Vicente Gonzalez Jr., House of Representatives, generated a mass email as part of his reelection campaign on the 22nd of September for which he owes myself and every veteran an apology.
The email, like many written for Congressional re-election campaigns, attempts to drag those of us former service people into the political fray with both overdone compliments and not-so-veiled insults directed at the other party or the president, all extremely cringe-worthy and insulting to read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.