In his latest column (July 19), far-left columnist JC Dufresne joined radical Democrats in calling President Trump a “fascist” and a “dictatorial leader.” He then claimed that Trump wants to deny illegal immigrants entry to the U.S. like the U.S. denied entry of 900 Jewish refugees in 1939. What Democrat Dufresne failed to report is that President Roosevelt, a Democrat, denied entry of those refugees, many of whom were killed by the Nazis when they were returned to Europe. Dufresne then compared refugee camps of the Obama and Trump administrations with Japanese internment camps of World War II, another Roosevelt project.
Dufresne’s anti-Trump column is entitled “Actions are reminiscent of the past.” Therefore, since he is a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, he should address his party’s past before attacking the current president. Perhaps he can begin with a series of columns explaining the Democratic party’s lengthy advocacy of slavery, its role in the Civil War, its establishment of the Jim Crow policies that persecuted former slaves and their descendants for a century after the war, its active participation in the Ku Klux Klan, its advocacy of abortion up to the moment of birth, its increasing anti-Semitism and its failed conspiracy to overturn the election of President Trump.
Republicans are not perfect. But the legacy of the Democrats is far, far worse than that of the Republicans.
Forrest M. Mims III, Seguin
