The Seguin Public Library is a pillar of our community and has positively impacted thousands of citizens, including our youth and young adults. Current and future taxpayers reap the benefits of library services, particularly regarding literacy and life-long learning.
The financial assistance Guadalupe County provides to the Seguin Public Library subsidizes numerous library resources, services and programs.
County taxpayers clearly value their public library. Since Oct. 1, 2018, there have been 117,974 visitors to the library and over 222,800 items borrowed. However, our library provides more than just books.
Over 13,800 people have attended the 453 free programs offered by the library and over 22,450 computer and 13,000 wifi sessions have been logged by library users.
Education and literacy are vital to the future of not only Guadalupe County, but our great Nation.
On behalf of the Public Library Foundation, I strongly urge the County Judge and Commissioners to continue providing financial assistance to the public libraries in Guadalupe County for years to come.
Joe Patterson, The Seguin Public Library Foundation president
