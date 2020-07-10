If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Failure to protect our immune systems opens the flood gates to all diseases.
If we compromise our immune systems, we have chosen to die a hideous death. All drug addictions compromise our immune systems. That said, “refined sugar” is not a food — it is a drug. All nutrition has been refined from it, to the point that it contains “only addiction and calories.” “Refined sugar” is legal in all 50 states and is added to our foods and consumables because addiction sells and makes huge profits.
