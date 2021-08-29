If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My neighbor Bradford Finch recently died. He was the best neighbor anyone could want. He was a neighbor for over 15 years.
I remember when I first met him. He got off his truck and my first impression was that he was friendly and had a beautiful smile. Later, I would discover that not only had he been in the Air Force, but he also had been a mailman in Beeville for more than 30 years.
