I understand these are unprecedented times, well almost. I am so disappointed in the state of Texas, more specifically ERCOT and also Springs Hill Water Supply Corporation.
I grew up in Colorado and this never happened there. I am an elderly woman living alone in rural Guadalupe County who has been without water since Sunday afternoon (2/14/21). Bad enough that one cannot complete normal hygiene tasks but to not have the ability to even flush a toilet for three days (now going on four), is unbelievable.
