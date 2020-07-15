Pinocchio is a fictional character who is notably characterized for his frequent tendency to lie, which causes his nose to grow. The fictional character has come alive in our President Trump who has made 20,000 false or misleading claims while in office as of July 9, 2020, according to the Washington Post.
Wow!! That has to be a Guinness world record but the milestone has not stopped him from lying.
