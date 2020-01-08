Having lived in Seguin ALL my life, I just want to say that for the first time in my life I am SO PROUD OF OUR CITY!!
Yesterday, for the first time since the death of our daughter, Desi, my husband, Ernest and I decided to drive through our town to see the Beautiful Lights of CHRISTMAS around the Square. And I have to Praise ALL those that worked on putting up those lights!! The Beauty that fills the Air and the Feeling of Calm and Peace and Joy you INSTANTLY Feel while sitting amongst all that beauty CANNOT be MORE HEALING for a SAD HEART, a SICK BODY or a Person on the verge of giving up.
There is NO Medicine in a bottle that could EVER work it’s MAGIC on a person’s Soul like that Scene around our Town Square. I wish it could stay there FOREVER for ALL those NEEDING that DAILY Reminder of God’s LOVE and the feeling of HOPE that seems to hug you amongst those twinkling lights like a badly needed warm blanket on a Cold, Cold Night.
You just CAN’T help but FEEL that way as you look around and find yourself completely surrounded by a heavenly sense of PEACE. Ernie and I sat there for quite a while simply enjoying the feeling of “NO STRESS in our Lives.”
Thank You for giving us ALL that Beauty for Us to enjoy in these days of NEEDING to get back to Seeing the Beauty in the SIMPLE THINGS LIFE HAS TO GIVE US. Blessings,
Patty Gonzales, Seguin
