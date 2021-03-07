Freezing Weather Electrical Charge. Normally every one of us pays our own electrical bill. However, because the STATE oversight commission really screwed up so badly, it’s my recommendation that the state pays this unseemly electrical cost as it was their ineptness that’s the underlying cause for the $$$ charge. Also, the state legislators should publicly apologize to us the citizens of this great state.
Stan Wiley, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.