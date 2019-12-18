“Is that all there is?” That song could easily be the query for many about Christmas busyness (and its aftermath). I’d answer, “certainly not.”
I’m pretty much a Hallmark Channel aficionada. Their Christmas movies have had a recurring theme. Indeed, sometimes the actors even spoke the theme: “Christmas is about family, friends, magic, finding love”. Ugh. I may have liked the movie, but my eyes rolled when that was uttered! If I really embraced such rhetoric, I’d surely be in the pool of holiday depressed people! After all, that might be bad memories for some, or they can’t be with them. Maybe some aren’t wanted around, or simply don’t exist. So, unwelcome, unattainable, vague and transient. I’m not a “Bible banger,” but even my naiveté stirs to claim, “That’s not all there is.” Hallmark’s (many folks’) ideas are nice, but they’re trappings; “foo foo.”
Jesus is who should be sought (even Linus told Charlie Brown that!) Jesus is who prompts me to love, give. I might hear, “Well, wouldn’t the inability to give, etc. spawn depression as well?” Sure, but I try to “keep the main thing the main thing”.
Thus, I go to the manger. The baby there knows my desires. That’s when Jesus says, “I’ve got you and you can’t top me. So, you might as well relax and just love lavishly. If that’s not enough for some, that’s their problem. Tell ‘em to see me.”
So, “Yes, [Virginia],” there is more. You just “keep the main thing the main thing” and you’ll be fine.
Merry Christ-mas
Valerie Doerfler, Seguin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.