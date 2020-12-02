The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all our lives. The closing of businesses and schools, and the shift to working and learning from home for those who can do so, has been our “new normal” since March. This change has resulted in many families struggling to put food on their tables and roofs over their heads.
The New Braunfels Food Bank in partnership with the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s hospital foundation, H-E-B, Walmart, the Army National Guard and local businesses coordinates volunteers and clients to distribute food and other items to 1,000 families each month in Seguin. About 100 volunteers and Army National Guard members organize the cars, the registration process, and the movement of cars to the distribution area. Having volunteered recently with this effort, I saw the gratitude of our friends and neighbors who waited in line for their turn to receive food from the food bank. They were grateful that they were not forgotten and were able to stretch their resources with the donated food. Providing food frees up the family’s funds to pay for rent or gas or other family essentials.
