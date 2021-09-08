If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After moving to Seguin about two months ago from Washington state with no relatives or friends nearby, my wife and I knew nothing of the area. Luckily, we visited the Seguin Elks. This is where we met a lot of helpful and friendly people.
They have a wonderful dinner every Wednesday with live music. Every other Wednesday, along with dinner and dancing with many activities, there’s a good meal and friendly talk about the area.
