Today, I went to the Elections Office to vote. I went in the middle of the day when most people were working with the hopes the lines would not be as long. Sure enough, there was a line but it moved at a regular pace, so the wait was not too bad.
Once inside, I was pleased that it was not too crowded as they limited how many people could come inside. When I had to sign my name at the desk, they gave me a clean stylus pen to sign the touch screen. After that was done, I put the pen in a separate cup which later would be cleaned. This is good thinking as each person would only get a clean one.
