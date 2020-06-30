It’s time to stop the moronic activities happening in our country. We are tearing down historical monuments because they are offensive to some? Maybe we should consider removing ALL monuments, including those of Black, Hispanic, Asian or other minorities!!!

I wonder how the citizens of Seguin would react if the statue and all remnants of Juan Seguin were removed because they offended some. The situation is ridiculous.

