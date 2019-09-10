Has “news” reporting become merely sensationalism? I cringed when reading your Sunday headline of “Testicle Shot While Man Holstering Gun.”
My immediate thoughts were of the poor guy involved and how the entire populace of Guadalupe County probably would now know of the poor man’s embarrassing situation. The headline should have been worded more discreetly. What if this had been your husband, father, brother, son, etc.?
I am sure there have to be more newsworthy items out there that could have taken the front page billing. Please report the news in a more professional manner.
Your paper can and should do better.
Cynthia Plant, Seguin
