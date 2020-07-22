Although it isn’t on the news, nearly a hundred families seeking safety in the U.S. from violence and persecution have been locked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in detention facilities in Dilley and Karnes City, Texas, as well as in the Berks family detention center in Pennsylvania.
Held in indefinite detention, they are sitting ducks for COVID‐19, which runs rampant in the family detention centers. Declaring these detention facilities are “on fire,” a federal judge ordered ICE to release all children by July 17. Judge Gee doesn’t have the power to order the release of the parents, too, but we the people do. ICE will only release families together if they feel the cost of sustained outrage and pressure from people across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.