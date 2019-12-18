Early morning on Friday, Dec. 13th, my grandmother was called to her place in Heaven.
She joins my grandfather, along with several brothers, sisters, and plenty of extended family that have gone before her. I am comforted in knowing that she will be welcomed with many open arms as she crosses through the Gates of Heaven.
At 97 years, she touched many lives, an advantage that she cherished throughout her service to her customers at our family BBQ place.
I wish to personally thank the Seguin area community for reaching out to our entire family with condolences, offerings and wonderful memories they experienced with knowing my grandmother. She was truly our Family Matriarch.
I particularly wish to thank the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center staff, as they provided a tremendous amount of support for the many families and friends that took the time to visit my grandmother during her final days with us.
The entire GRMC staff was extremely accommodating, to my family in our time of sadness.
I now understand why GRMC has been nationally recognized for their quality of service. It is definitely because of the people of GRMC that continue to provide love and care for their patients and families.
While we are saddened by our loss, we are comforted in knowing that the GRMC staff provided comfort for my grandmother in her final days of life here on earth.
To the GRMC staff, please continue to do what you do, as you are a true blessing for the area community.
Thank you,
Eddie Davila, Seguin
