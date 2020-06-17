I’m old enough to qualify as a person who is at higher risk of a serious infection if I contract COVID-19.
In my rare excursions to the grocery stores in Seguin, I’m quite dismayed to see a very low number of people wearing masks. In some cases, I’ve even seen someone wearing a mask or gator, but it’s around their neck or sagging down below their nose! Not real sure what that’s supposed to do for either the wearer or the unfortunate person who has to walk by them in a narrow grocery store aisle.
Even the home town pictures in the Seguin Scene section on page 13 of today’s (June 10, 2020) paper display an almost total lack of physical distancing, and not a mask in sight. Folks, just because we can now go to stores, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 has disappeared.
I guess I’m asking for what my mother would have called “good manners.” Please be considerate and kind to your neighbor, and wear a mask when in public.
Martha Rinn, Seguin
