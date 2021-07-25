If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Thank you for the history lesson, Mr. Harper, on the topic of Jim Crow. I give you a passing grade on its accuracy. But you left out some important facts that strain your premise that the Democratic representatives that left the state have no basis in drawing similarities in the Texas Legislature’s voting laws to Jim Crow history.
You fail to mention that the Republican Party of Lincoln hasn’t existed since the Dixiecrats (southern state Democratic segregationists) went looking for a place to get their way and found it there.
