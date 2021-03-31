If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This week a colleague in the microwave telephone business died. Not from a work-related accident, but from a fall in his own driveway. It has caused me to reflect upon our ever-present enemy Death, who we meet only once!
Professionally, he had crawled many towers in his lifetime. The old saying tower people say is “You are just as dead from a 50-foot fall as you are from a 500-foot fall. The only difference is you get 450 feet more time to think about it.”
