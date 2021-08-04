If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s a shame we can’t be where we thought we’d be by now, with COVID-19 in our rearview mirror and a return to normal straight ahead. We were on the way there, as we got our vaccinations and began taking off our masks.
COVID cases were steadily going down, and with those case numbers declining, COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths were declining, too. Even with a more contagious variant circling, we didn’t worry, because data confirmed that the vaccine was effective against it, too.
