I moved on from reading ‘From the Right’ because of all the hate and lies. And too bad it is easier to criticize others instead of coming up with solutions to problems. So I moved on to Mr. Cristo’s “Libertarian View.” It was sometimes informative and interesting. But the comments on masks and the number of COVID dead are too much — please stop.
Masks are used throughout the entire world to fight this pandemic and educated researchers throughout the world have proven that masks are very effective. So a “corpsman” is going to tell everyone that masks are useless! Just STOP! And what is even more “crazy” he talks about “particles” going through the mask into your lung and then collecting on the mask as you breath out. So masks are effective only “one way,” going out!? Who are you kidding? And COVID-19 is not a CBRNE attack.
